KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

