Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) Given a €5.40 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.79 ($6.81).

KCO stock opened at €5.21 ($6.13) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $519.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of €6.59 ($7.75).

Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) Company Profile

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

