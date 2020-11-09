Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $293.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

