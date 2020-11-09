Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 279 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

Shares of HD opened at $284.24 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day moving average of $260.17.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

