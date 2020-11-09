Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $51.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.28.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.