Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KFY. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Korn Ferry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.46. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.92 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.56 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

