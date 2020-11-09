Kornit Digital (KRNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. On average, analysts expect Kornit Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $71.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -356.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

