Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR:KRN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.88 ($71.62).

Get Krones AG (KRN.F) alerts:

Shares of KRN opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. Krones AG has a twelve month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a twelve month high of €75.50 ($88.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -614.46.

About Krones AG (KRN.F)

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones AG (KRN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.