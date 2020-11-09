Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LADR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.66.

LADR opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.34.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.