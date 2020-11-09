Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

