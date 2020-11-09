LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) Given a €45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a report on Monday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €45.12 ($53.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €48.75 and its 200-day moving average is €47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.98).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

