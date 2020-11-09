LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €49.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

LXS stock opened at €45.12 ($53.08) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

