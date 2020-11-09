LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €51.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LXS. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) in a report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €45.12 ($53.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of €48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.45. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €64.58 ($75.98).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

