LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €66.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €55.31 ($65.07).

LXS opened at €45.12 ($53.08) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52 week high of €64.58 ($75.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 4.45.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

