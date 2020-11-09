Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Lear from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $128.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.42. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lear by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lear by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Lear by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,695,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

