Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 21,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

