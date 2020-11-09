Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,320 shares of company stock valued at $30,498,048. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQV stock opened at $171.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 188.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

