Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,057,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $20,658,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,059,000 after acquiring an additional 910,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 9,580 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,580 shares of company stock valued at $804,696 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

