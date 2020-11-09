Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41,190.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $322.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $175.25 and a 12 month high of $331.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

