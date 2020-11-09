Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,955 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 19.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,645,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,959,000 after acquiring an additional 173,168 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,439,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,007,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,800,000 after acquiring an additional 518,558 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE:KR opened at $33.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.