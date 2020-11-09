Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zendesk by 35.7% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after acquiring an additional 721,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after acquiring an additional 478,836 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Zendesk by 39,257.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 298,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297,575 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $23,294,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zendesk by 75.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 238,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $41,546.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,473 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZEN stock opened at $125.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $125.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

