Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 13.7% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 66.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.0% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 120.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,979,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 883,018 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

