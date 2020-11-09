Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $663,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,589,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77.

