Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Cleveland Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 9,580 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $210,019.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,580 shares of company stock worth $804,696. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

