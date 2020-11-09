Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Level One Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ LEVL opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.