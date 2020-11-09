Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto (NYSE:LI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter worth $1,553,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,788,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,485,000.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.