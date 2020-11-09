Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Get Life Storage alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.09.

LSI opened at $114.34 on Friday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Life Storage by 99.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 99,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Life Storage by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Life Storage by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.