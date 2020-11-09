Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.