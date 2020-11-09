Linde’s (LIN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their neutral rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.56.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $250.32 on Friday. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

