Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LYV. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,014,000 after buying an additional 3,411,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,363,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,740,000 after buying an additional 57,419 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,700,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

