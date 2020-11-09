LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $60.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

LivePerson stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $107,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,120 shares of company stock worth $860,286 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,928,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in LivePerson by 1,745.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 277,357 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 278,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 211,957 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $5,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

