Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $68.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

