Loop Capital Raises SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $45.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised SailPoint Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,135.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $900,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,225,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 124,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,066,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 78,872 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

