Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of LORL stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,105,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 146,370 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 18.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 681,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 108,391 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 31.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

