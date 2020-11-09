L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LRLCY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L’Oréal in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on L’Oréal from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $70.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.48.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

