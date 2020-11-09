Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,550,811.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 433,334 shares of company stock worth $28,726,875 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

