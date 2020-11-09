Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 406 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after purchasing an additional 896,406 shares in the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P raised its position in BorgWarner by 966.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 964,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 874,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,994,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

