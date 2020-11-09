Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $813.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

