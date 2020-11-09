Lyft (LYFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT opened at $29.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lyft from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,173 shares of company stock worth $1,090,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.