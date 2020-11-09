MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Cowen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.09.

MTSI opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 2.25. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $2,369,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,075 shares of company stock worth $4,248,789. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

