Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.64.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $123.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). On average, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $1,384,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

