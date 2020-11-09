Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given New $184.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.64.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total transaction of $1,384,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 61,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

