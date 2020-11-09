Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.64.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $123.89 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.80.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $786,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,911,892.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.