MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp Sells 25,000 Shares

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brigade Capital Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 75,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $14.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $500.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 242.18%. MagnaChip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,115,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

