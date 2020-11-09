MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MNKD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. MannKind has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.48.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MannKind by 412.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MannKind by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

