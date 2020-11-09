Mark C. Pigott Sells 92,832 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $90.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $93.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 376,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PACCAR by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 783,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

