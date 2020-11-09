Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) & Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) Head to Head Review

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) and Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Tailored Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marks and Spencer Group $12.95 billion 0.19 $30.13 million $0.42 5.95 Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A

Marks and Spencer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tailored Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Marks and Spencer Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Tailored Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45%

Risk & Volatility

Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marks and Spencer Group and Tailored Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marks and Spencer Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Marks and Spencer Group beats Tailored Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services. In addition, the company invests in and develops real estate properties; and provides its products online. It also exports its products to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates 1,519 stores in the United Kingdom and 62 stores internationally. Marks and Spencer Group plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.