Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

MEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of MEC opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $91,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

