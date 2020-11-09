Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MLCO. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.36.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

