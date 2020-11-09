Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of MLAB opened at $265.33 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $288.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $1,868,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,065,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,582,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

